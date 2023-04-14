HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke murder suspect recently added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list has surrendered to police.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, 21-year-old Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores of Springfield turned himself in alongside his attorney at Holyoke District Court on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. Holyoke officers took him to the police station where he was booked and processed, he was then returned to court to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Pabon Flores will be held without bail for the murder charge and his bail for a separate case at Chicopee District Court has been revoked. He was added to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list last week.

Pabon Flores is suspected of murdering 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee on December 7, 2022 in Holyoke. Officers were called to the intersection of Pine and Sargeant Streets for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two unoccupied vehicles that had been in a collision as well as several spent casings.

Officers searched the area and found Ramos lying face down with a gunshot wound to his stomach. An investigation by police found Pabon Flores as the driver of one of the vehicles and the suspected gunman. It is alleged that he fired more than 10 rounds at Ramos who was traveling in the second vehicle.