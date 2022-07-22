BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of a paving company pleaded guilty in connection with a seven-year scheme to underreport income on his tax returns.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 52-year-old Robert Brainard of Weymouth pled guilty to tax evasion for underreporting income on his tax returns.

According to the charging document, Brainard, who is the former owner of Got Pavement Needs, Inc., underreported income on his personal tax returns from 2014 through 2021. This resulted in an income tax loss of more than $593,993. Additionally, to conceal his control of the business, Brainard allegedly transferred the ownership of his company, while he still maintained control over the company’s operations and income.

The charge of tax evasion includes a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever one is greater.