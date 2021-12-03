Massachusetts police arrest 4th suspect in connection with Maine homicide

TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police assisted in capturing a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Maine.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, 41-year-old Luis Pagan Sanchez was arrested Friday morning as a fugitive from justice. Sanchez is one of four suspects wanted for the shooting homicide of a man in Machias, Maine on November 4.

Maine investigators identified Sanchez as having ties to the Taunton area. Troopers from Massachusetts along with Maine State Police Major Crimes Detectives, Taunton Police Officers, and Massachusetts Parole Officers checked several locations in Taunton for Sanchez. He was located after being denied entry at 325 Tremont Street when officers saw him running away from the residence.

On November 19, troopers from Massachusetts ristol SPDU, along with Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives, New Bedford Police officers, US Marshals Service Deputies, and members of a US Marshals Task Force arrested 23-year-old Nathanial Genao at an apartment at 63 Rye Street in New Bedford.

The two other suspects were also arrested on November 19, in Texas.