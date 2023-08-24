MARTHA’S VINEYARD (WWLP) – A suspect wanted for two armed robberies in Texas was captured on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, in February, two suspects wearing masks forced their way into a San Marcos, Texas, apartment at gunpoint. They unplugged the Wi-Fi and stole approximately 60 pairs of high-end shoes, the victims’ cell phones, a PlayStation 5, and various pieces of expensive jewelry.

The suspects were identified after San Marcos investigators sent doorbell security camera footage to other police departments in Texas police departments. A neighboring department reported that suspects matched the descriptions of who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery outside a club, where a round was fired.

One of the suspects was identified as 29-year-old Brian Covington who police believe left Texas and traveled from Florida to New York City to Martha’s Vineyard. On August 22nd the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in apprehending Covington.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing flew MSP VFAS Troopers to the island Wednesday. At around 10 a.m. surveillance was set up on Pequot Avenue of Oak Bluffs and saw Covington walking toward a rooming house. As officers approached him, he ran into the house located at 20 Pequot Ave.

He was arrested for two armed robberies in Texas and taken to Dukes County Jail, where he is being held without bail pending rendition to Texas.