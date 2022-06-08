LINCOLN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that exposed himself to others along a trail.

On Sunday around 8:15 a.m., Lincoln police say a man was spotted flashing others along the Minutemen Trail next to Route 2A. He is described as balding with curly strawberry blonde hair, wearing a dark green tank top and shorts, in his mid 40’s. He is approximately 6’1” in height, weighs around 260 pounds, and has a stocky build. Officers have sketched a photo of the believed suspect.

Credit: Lincoln Police Department

No arrests have been made yet. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.