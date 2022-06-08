BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A Worcester man has been convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, known as Hobbs Act robbery.

Grace Katana, a/k/a “King Grace,” 31, was found guilty by a federal jury for his involvement in a plan to rob a high-end glassware dealer in Rockland, Mass.

Court documents show that in March 2019, Katana conspired with co-defendants Junior Melendez, Shaun Walker and Keith Johnson. Through intercepted communications law enforcement learned that the group planned the robbery over the course of six days.

On March 25, 2019, the men drove from Worcester to Rockland in two vehicles to survey the robbery target location. They then went to a hardware store and bought a two-foot iron crowbar, screwdriver and razor blades. Agents monitoring the activity subsequently converged and disrupted the attempted robbery. A loaded .380 firearm was seized from one of the vehicles.

Melendez and Walker previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28, 2022, and Oct. 13, 2022, respectively. Johnson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Katana is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20, 2022.