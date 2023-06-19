BOSTON (WWLP) – A Texas man was sentenced to prison for operating a money-transmitting business that laundered more than $1 million in fraud schemes.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 28-year-old Charles Ochi of Grand Prairie, Texas pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, conspiring to conduct an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a forfeiture of $141,021 and restitution.

There were at least 123 victims in Massachusetts, California, Florida, and Canada that invested over $1,168,000 in romance fraud schemes. Some of these fraud schemes purported to offer trading and Bitcoin investing services when, in fact, investor funds were stolen and later victims’ investments were used to pay purported returns to earlier investors.

Ochi also engaged in illicit currency exchange business activity. He and others exchanged fraud proceeds for Nigerian currency on the black market.