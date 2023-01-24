LYNN, Mass (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a man during a traffic stop in Lynn where they located large quantities of fentanyl.

At around 2 am. last Wednesday a state police officer was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn and conducted a random electronic search on a gray Honda Civic That revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. After stopping the Civic and conducting a search the officer located a bag containing a substance he suspected to be fentanyl in the glove compartment.

A State Police K-9 further assisted with the search locating additional suspected narcotics located in the center console area. In total, Troopers located nearly 16 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as a scale and a large sum of cash.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Kamaury Appleberry of Lynn, he will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on the following charges:

• Trafficking in Fentanyl

• Possession of Open Container of Marijuana in a Vehicle

• Possession of a Class D Substance

• License not in Possession

• Registration not in Possession

• Failure to Wear Seatbelt