SPENCER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man was arrested last week after being suspected of intoxication and in possession of a fully-automatic pistol.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, troopers noticed a disabled vehicle with damage on West Main Street in Spencer. After talking with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Cruz-Ramos of Worcester, the troopers suspected him of intoxication.

He was arrested and his vehicle was set to be towed. During an inventory check of the vehicle, a loaded 15-round magazine was found. None of the passengers or Cruz-Ramos had a license to carry or an FID. A further search of the vehicle resulted in troopers seizing a pistol modified to enable fully-automatic.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Cruz-Ramos has been charged with the following: