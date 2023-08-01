SPENCER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man was arrested last week after being suspected of intoxication and in possession of a fully-automatic pistol.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, troopers noticed a disabled vehicle with damage on West Main Street in Spencer. After talking with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Cruz-Ramos of Worcester, the troopers suspected him of intoxication.
He was arrested and his vehicle was set to be towed. During an inventory check of the vehicle, a loaded 15-round magazine was found. None of the passengers or Cruz-Ramos had a license to carry or an FID. A further search of the vehicle resulted in troopers seizing a pistol modified to enable fully-automatic.
Cruz-Ramos has been charged with the following:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
- Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun
- Possessing a Firearm while Intoxicated
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, three counts
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm