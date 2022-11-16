WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were involved in a car chase on Interstate 91 southbound that ended in a crash at exit 32 on Tuesday evening.

Police from Hatfield were called to the incident. Whately Police Department brought the thermal imaging camera from the Whately Fire Department to the area.

A Whately police officer, using the thermal imager equipped with the drone, located the suspect hiding under a blanket in a nearby barn. The suspect was arrested by Massachusetts State Police without incident.