REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Wednesday with the unsolved case of a Northwest Airlines employee from Saugus.

On September 14, 1992, Susan “Su” Taraskiewicz was 27 years old when her body was found in the trunk of her car outside an auto repair shop on Route 1A in Revere. She was beaten and stabbed to death.

Thirty years later, police are continuing to search for her killer through street-level investigative tactics, application of forensic capabilities to existing evidence, and continued outreach by creating playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them. The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Susan‘s card is the Eight of Spades.

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

(Massachusetts State Police)

Su was working as a ground crew supervisor for Northwest Airlines at Logan Airport in Boston on September 13, 1992. She left at 1 a.m. to get sandwiches for her co-workers but did not return to work or her home.

Northwest Airlines offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and continues to stand as the company merged with Delta Air Lines to bring justice to Su and her family. State police a looking for more information about the person or people that may have been involved in her murder. They are pleading for someone to come forward and say it’s not too late to do the right thing.

“Whatever reason you had for remaining silent until now doesn’t matter anymore. Time passes, and people change. Maybe you were scared. Maybe you were protecting someone, or maybe you just did not want to get involved in a police investigation. Yet time passes, and people change. So, too, do priorities, and the reasons for keeping quiet maybe don’t seem so important anymore. Not when compared to the chance to do the right thing before it’s too late. And it’s not too late.” Massachusetts State Police

“The detectives and prosecutors who have investigated, and continue to investigate, Susan’s homicide have done outstanding work to advance this case to the point we are at today,” Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said. “We, along with our law enforcement partners, are committed to seeing this investigation through to its only acceptable end, namely, that the person or persons who took Susan’s life are brought to justice and that her survivors at long last know that their daughter and sister has been spoken for.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.