CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are working with the police in Maine on locating the suspect wanted in shooting and killing at least 18 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley.

The manhunt continues Thursday for 40-year-old Robert Card, he is considered armed and dangerous. Card is the person of interest in the attack at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

A Massachusetts State Trooper assigned to the Bomb Squad and his K9 partner have responded to the Lewiston area in his capacity as an ATF Task Force Officer. The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center continues to be in regular contact with Maine police.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, there is no confirmed connection between the suspect and Massachusetts at this time. State Police are continuing to monitor intelligence and will update the public on any developments that affect Massachusetts.

On Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police were on patrol at the Maine state line looking for the suspect’s white Subaru. The vehicle was later located abandoned in Maine.

Massachusetts State Troopers remain ready to deploy if requested to provide mutual aid to the Maine State Police.