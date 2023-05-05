NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Thursday at Daly Rink in Newton.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that at 9:16 p.m. on Thursday, the Massachusetts State Police Troopers, along with Newton Police and EMS, were called to an assault with a knife in the parking lot of the Daly Rink.

Officers and troopers found a 32-year-old Quincy man with a stab wound. The man said that he had gone to play soccer that was on a field adjacent to the rink and was outside of his car when a woman exited her car and confronted him, then stabbed him.

The woman then got into her car and drove away. The man was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for his injuries.

The investigation into the assault is being conducted by Troopers from the State Police-Boston Barracks and the Troop H Detective Unit. No further information is being released at the moment.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.