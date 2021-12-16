Massachusetts State Police K9 track suspect in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after State Police K9 tracked the suspect involved with a stolen vehicle Monday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 48-year-old Roy Weaver was taken into custody after State Police K9 Unit Trooper Greg Valentine and his partner Kyber were called to Route 202 in Southwick to help local officers search for a suspect who fled from a stolen car.

Trooper Valentine and K9 Kyber tracked through the lot of a landscaping company, down an embankment behind the lot, and across a small river. Once across the water, Kyber showed a proximity alert, changed direction, and dove into a downed tree several feet away.

Weaver was located and pulled from the brush by K9 Kyber from the sleeve of his jacket. State and Southwick police took Weaver into custody and was given to Westfield police who were involved in the initial pursuit.

22News contacted Westfield police for a list of charges and is waiting to hear back. Any additional information provided will be updated on WWLP.com.