CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State police arrested a man with the help of their police dogs while they were training in Chicopee.

According to a news release from state police, 27-year-old Nathan Leblanc allegedly ran away from Chicopee Police officers after pistol-whipping a victim in a domestic violence situation.

Chicopee Police eventually lost him behind a home on Kon Tiki Circle. They then requested backup from the State Police K9 unit, which happened to be in Chicopee training at the time.

K9 Orry and Trooper Ken Hanchett tracked down Leblanc, who police say was hiding in a dump truck. He was arrested, and there is no word yet on when he will be in court.