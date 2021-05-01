Massachusetts State Police looking for driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Frontage Road on Friday night.

The police are looking for the driver that hit the victim around midnight on Frontage Road located south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector.

The victim a 44-year-old man has been taken by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries and is in critical condition. 

The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or were in the area of Frontage Road between 11:45 p.m and 11:55 p.m. to call at (617) 946-3000.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police with help from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County. 

