Massachusetts State Police looking to identify suspects who allegedly dragged a trooper in Canton

CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle struck and briefly dragged a Massachusetts State Police trooper while the trooper was trying to talk to that motorcyclist at a Shell Gas Station on Route 138 in Canton Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police David Procopio, around 10:20 p.m. the motorcycles sped away from the trooper while he was trying to talk to them and one of them dragged him a short distance. The trooper was dragged from the area of the pumps and out onto Route 138. He sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The trooper was attempting to speak to the motorcyclists because State Police had received a report of motorcycles racing in the area.

State Police are asking anyone who recognizes either motorcyclist in the photos or videos or has any information about the incident, to contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840.