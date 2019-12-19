1  of  4
Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted suspect arrested in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted suspects was captured in West Brookfield Thursday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 37-year-old Jesse Ouellet was taken into custody Thursday morning at a house on John Gilbert Road. He was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and firearm and ammunition offenses.

State police say Ouellet was on the Most Wanted list for allegedly shooting a man in the stomach during an altercation outside a store in Worcester earlier this year. A bystander walking down the street that day was also struck by a stray bullet. Both victims survived.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, with assistance from the State Police-Brookfield Barracks, US Marshals Service, Worcester Police, and West Brookfield Police all helped take Ouellet into custody.

