Massachusetts State Police searching for suspect in shooting of trooper in Hyannis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for the shooting of a Trooper in Hyannis last week.

Wanted poster of Andre K Sterling, courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

On Friday, November 20, a state trooper was shot during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis, shortly after 11:30 p.m. State Police identified the shooting suspect as ANDRE K. STERLING, age 35.

Sterling faces charges for armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He also has outstanding warrants in Massachusetts including identity fraud, A&B on a police officer, and failure to stop for police.

State Police said the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered and that Sterling is considered armed and dangerous.

The trooper who was shot has been released from the hospital and will remain on injured leave as he recovers.

If you have any information on this crime or the location of Andre K. Sterling, contact the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).