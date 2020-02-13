Massachusetts State Police warn about phone scam claiming to be police

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police is warning about a phone scam claiming they are the State Police.

Massachusetts State Police told 22News that telephone callers are claiming to be members of or are affiliated to the State police and then soliciting money for various reasons.

The State Police said that these calls are fraudulent and that they are not conducting any fundraisers nor conducting phone solicitations for anything. They said if you receive any call from someone soliciting for any purpose, claiming to be from any source, do not provide any personal or financial information.

If you do think a call is a legitimate charity that you want to support, State Police suggests you check in with the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Corporation Division at 617-727-9640 to make sure that the organization is legitimate.