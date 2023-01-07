(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have issued a reminder to residents; be aware of the ‘Grandparent Scam’. 22News has reported on this ongoing hoax before which targets older adults by people posing as their grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The perpetrator pretends to be a loved one in crisis, asking the grandparent to wire a large amount of money. The scheme utilizes personal information gathered from social media accounts providing enough background information to make this hoax believable.

Massachusetts State Police says they are aware of 36 residents who have fallen victim in recent years, and a total of 230,000 dollars in stolen money.

If someone calls out of the blue, asking for you to send them substantial amounts of money, State Police are asking residents to hang-up and report the call to local authorities.