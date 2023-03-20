SOMERSET, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested in connection with trafficking fentanyl pills passed off as oxycodone.

During an ongoing investigation that was started in February, officers identified 30-year-old Bestlee Vazquez as the suspected target allegedly distributing fentanyl pills passed off as 30-milligram oxycodone pills, powdered fentanyl, and cocaine in the greater Fall River area.

The information then developed into Vazquez’s trafficking operation, method of transportation, and “stash” locations where he kept his drug supply. Surveillance was conducted on Monday, March 13th of Vazquez which led to his arrest on child endangerment charges.

Due to the alert of narcotics detected by a police dog, Vazquez’s vehicle was towed to a State Police facility. On Tuesday, March 14th, a search warrant was executed for Vazquez’s vehicle, police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone with a total weight of approximately 208 grams, 110 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl, and 541 grams of suspected cocaine.

Residences connected to Vazquez were also searched. Police seized a 9mm pistol and ammunition from Thurber Avenue in Somerset. In a firepit outside, burned bags were recovered. They were field-tested which came back positive for the presence of cocaine. Additional ammunition was seized from St. Joseph Street in Fall River.

Vazquez is being charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, additional charges for firearm and ammunition offenses are possible.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police drug task force, Somerset Police and Fall River Police Detectives, and K9 teams from Brockton and Seekonk Police.