NORWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Cohasset teenager is in custody after allegedly punching a state trooper and running away during a traffic stop Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 11:48 p.m. Friday, a gray Dodge Durango traveling southbound on Route 3 in Norwell drove up behind a police cruiser in the left lane at a high rate of speed, then slowed and pulled around and in front of it. A vehicle search query showed that the inspection sticker was expired.

The trooper was also informed that a 17-year-old boy associated with that vehicle had a known violent history toward police. The teenager had three active arrest warrants, one of them for a probation violation he incurred by not charging the ankle bracelet monitor.

The Durango exited Route 3 onto Route 228 and stopped in front of a dealership on Pond Street in Norwell. With the cruiser’s emergency lights, the trooper stopped behind the vehicle and saw the passenger climb into the back seat. As the trooper approached the vehicle she confirmed that the occupant in the back seat was the wanted 17-year-old and that the SUV was being driven by his mother.

When the trooper asked the boy to step out of the vehicle, he began to run away however, the trooper was able to pull the suspect toward her. In turn, the suspect struck her in the face with a closed fist, then pushed her away with both hands while shouting vulgarity at her. He was able to evade police in a wooded area.

In a search of the area by State Police, Norwell Police, and a State Police K9, the suspect was not located. State Police began the process of obtaining an arrest warrant charging the suspect with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, August 20th the suspect surrendered at the Cohasset Police Station. Due to his age, the name and charges cannot be released to the public.

The Trooper was treated for her facial injuries and released from the hospital.

“A trooper, on patrol by herself in the dead of night, approached a suspect with a criminal history who was known to be violent toward police,” said Colonel John E. Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “She did so because she took an oath to defend society from violence, crime, and disorder. She did so because she possesses the courage, at the risk of her own safety, to confront those that harm society and have a reckless disregard for the laws enacted to protect people. And she did so because she answered a calling to serve her community. I am grateful for her willingness to proactively police the roadways of the Commonwealth. I am proud of her toughness, professionalism and calmness under pressure. I feel the same sense of pride for all Mass State Police Troopers who leave their homes, don a bulletproof vest, holster their pistol, and jump in their cruisers 24/7/365 and go to work to make our Commonwealth safer.”

“I’d like to extend my gratitude also to the Norwell Police and EMTs who rushed to backup and assist our Trooper,” Colonel Mawn added.