MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing of a Malden senior citizen.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 33-year-old Dion Smith of Boston is wanted for the murder of 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert.

On February 23rd police were called to Kennedy Drive in Malden for a check of an apartment. Police found Gilbert dead inside. He was stabbed more than 30 times, determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation suggests he was killed in late December 2022 due to the evidence collected.

A warrant was first obtained charging Smith with the theft of Gilbert’s vehicle in relation to the incident. On Wednesday, March 15 investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Smith with murder after an extensive investigation.

The investigation also determined that Smith was not a resident of the building and that he and Gilbert do not seem to have known each other.

Smith is described as a black man, balding, with brown eyes, 5’9″ tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has multiple words and images tattooed on his neck.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information you are asked to call Malden Police at 781-322-1212 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600, or call 911.