BOSTON (WWLP) – A Somerville man was arrested for allegedly preparing false tax returns in the names of taxpayers.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 67-year-old Yves Isidor was arrested on April 14th and indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal tax returns.

Between 2012 and 2016, Isidor worked for Tax and Realty Pro in Malden and allegedly added false information to tax returns in the names of clients to claim deductions for fictitious medical and dental expenses, personal property taxes, gifts to charities, general sales taxes and unreimbursed employee business expenses.

As a result, the indictment alleges that some taxpayers paid lower taxes than they owed and, in most cases, received tax refunds to which the taxpayers were not entitled, leading to hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses to the IRS.

Isidor faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution if found guilty.