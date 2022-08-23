SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police seized five illegal firearms during traffic stops in Springfield and Chicopee in the last three weeks.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the following five traffic stops had firearms inside the vehicles:

Glock-style Polymer 80 handgun

A traffic stop was conducted on I-391 in Chicopee on July 24th for a license plate that belonged to a different make and model vehicle. The driver crashed after refusing to stop. A search of the vehicle before it was towed revealed a loaded Glock-style Polymer 80 handgun capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The three people did not have a license to carry firearms.

Phoenix Arms Model HP22A

A traffic stop was conducted on July 29th for an Infiniti going more than 100 miles per hour on I-91 in Springfield. The vehicle stopped on the Memorial Bridge and when a citation was being issued, the Trooper saw a disassembled firearm in the glove compartment. The driver was arrested for not having a license to carry firearms. The parts of the gun made a fully functional Phoenix Arms Model HP22A.

Loaded firearm

A traffic stop was conducted on August 4th on I-391 in Chicopee. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and the juvenile passenger had an active felony warrant for his arrest. A search of the vehicle before it was towed revealed a loaded firearm with a magazine capable of holding greater than 10 rounds of ammunition. The occupants did not have a license to carry firearms and were arrested.

.380 semi-automatic handgun

A traffic stop was conducted on August 10th on I-91 in Springfield for a license plate that belonged to a different make and model vehicle. A search of the vehicle before it was towed revealed a .380 semi-automatic handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition. The driver did not have a license to carry firearms.

9mm handgun

A traffic stop was conducted on August 12th on I-391 in Chicopee for speeding. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle was searched before being towed. Troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number under the driver’s seat. The driver did not have a license to carry firearms. The man was arrested and was also searched, Troopers seized multiple wax bags containing a substance suspected to be heroin.