BOSTON (WWLP) – A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee from Brockton was indicted in connection with allegedly embezzling over $96,000 and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 26-year-old Jamesa Rankins was indicted on one count of theft of government money and three counts of wire fraud.

Rankins allegedly issued over $96,000 worth of replacement money orders to another individual where the original money orders were not erroneous and had not been lost or stolen, which caused the USPS to incur losses of $96,000. It is also alleged that Rankins applied for and obtained unemployment assistance from the Massachusetts Division of Unemployment Assistance despite being employed by USPS.

The charge of theft of government money provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.