BOSTON (WWLP) – A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Boston to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, 61-year-old John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official and distribution of cocaine. He used to be a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lowell.

On February 15th, Noviello went to a U.S. Postal supervisor and asked for their assistance in a scheme to reroute postal packages that were suspected to contain cocaine. Noviello offered the supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine successfully obtained from any rerouted packages.

On February 17th, Noviello had $850 hidden in a Dunkin’ bag and left it inside the supervisor’s vehicle in an attempt to encourage the supervisor to agree to his plan. Noviello said to the supervisor “that was a nice envelope for starters.”

After contacting the authorities, the supervisor conducted a controlled purchase from Noviello, and Noviello distributed approximately 3.7 grams of cocaine for $200.

Noviello faces up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for bribery of a public official and up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million for distribution of cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, 2023.