MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Marlborough woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, August 2nd, 37-year-old Darlene Carreras allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, 45-year-old Eric Murray, inside her apartment in Marlborough. State Police said that Carreras allegedly applied pressure to the wound but did not call 911 and instead called a friend to come over for help.

Marlborough Police and the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County identified Carreras as the suspect, who had run away from the area. The investigation led to information that she would be at a Worcester address associated with a member of her family.

Police located Carreras inside the apartment on Blossom Street in Worcester on Saturday, August 5th. She was arraigned Monday in Marlborough District Court and is being held without bail.