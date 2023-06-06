BERLIN, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman from Feeding Hills has been arrested concerning the so-called street takeovers in Connecticut on Monday.

According to Connecticut State Police, 20-year-old Hannah Bartolucci was arrested, along with two other men from Connecticut. Troopers say they spotted Bartolucci’s car driving side-by-side with another car, going faster than 120 MPH on I-84 at 1:43 a.m. The other vehicle was operated by 37-year-old Tednnessy William Torrellas Hernandez from Waterbury, Connecticut.

They were both charged with the following:

Racing

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment, 1st degree

Torrellas Hernandez faces an additional charge of Improper Use of Color Lights/High Beams.

Both of their vehicles, such as the Toyota Camry operated by Bartolucci, and the Hyundai Veloster Turbo that was operated by Torrellas Hernandez, were seized as evidence in this investigation.

Troopers also say that they witnessed a stolen car out of Danbury conducting a drag race and what appeared to be a drag chute attached to the rear of the car at 11:26 p.m. on Route 9 in Berlin. That driver, 43-year-old Flor Hiram Santiago of Meriden, is facing 10 charges and is being held on a $500,000 bond. The charges are as follows:

Racing

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree

Larceny 1st degree

Failure to Renew Registration

Misuse of plates

Theft of Plates

Operating without Insurance

Operating under Suspension

Improper Parking

Santiago was also wanted by the East Hartford Police Department for Larceny 1st Degree.

The arrests were made following months of work from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, focused on street racing. The Connecticut State Police, along with the FBI, are continuing their efforts to stop these illegal street racing events within the state of Connecticut.