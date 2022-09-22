BOSTON (WWLP) – A Fall River woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Boston federal court to child sexual exploitation charges.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, 27-year-old Nichole Cyr pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children. She was indicted in November 2020 by a federal grand jury.

Cyr was arrested in July 2020 after child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was found on her cell phone, which involved a 2-year-old victim and a 7-year-old victim. Forensic analysis also revealed Cyr had shared these images and videos with another person. An investigation revealed Cyr had produced the images and videos while babysitting the children multiple times.

“Today, Ms. Cyr admitted to some of the most egregious conduct that my office prosecutes. She sexually victimized two children in her life – one that was only a toddler – captured the abuse on camera, and then shared the horrific material. Ms. Cyr took advantage of these young, innocent children entrusted to her care. For that, this predator is now a convicted felon facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “My office will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to investigate and prosecute those who prey on and sexualize our children.”

Cyr is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20. She is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison for the charges.