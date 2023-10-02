BOSTON (WWLP) – A former airline gate agent in Massachusetts was sentenced in federal court for changing more than 500 flights to more expensive international ones at no extra cost for people she knew.

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Tiffany Jenkins of Chelsea had access to the airline’s database to change flights using a special code. The code allows agents to change flights for customers who miss their flights or experience a death in the family. Officials say she used this code for more than 100 different friends, family, and acquaintances on approximately 505 tickets from July 2016, through September 2017.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to time served (one day) and 18 months of supervised release with the first three months to be served on curfew.