BOSTON (WWLP) – A firearms dealer in Massachusetts was sentenced to prison for selling multiple firearms to prohibited people.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 25-year-old Leticia Alcantara of Lowell pleaded guilty to attempting to sell at least nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, to individuals cooperating with law enforcement. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, deemed served.

In October 2021, an investigation began which identified Alcantara as a firearms dealer in Massachusetts. Two people working with law enforcement were offered to buy a 9mm handgun by Alcantara in February 2022. A month later, she met with a cooperating witness in a parking lot in Falmouth to conduct the transaction.

In July 2022, Alcantara offered additional firearms for sale by sending photos to a cooperating witness of a 9mm handgun, a small holster-grip revolver, a large black pistol, and two handguns. The witness met with Alcantara in Plymouth and agreed to purchase a .45 caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol.

During the month, Alcantara met with a cooperating witness at the same prearranged meeting location in Plymouth where she provided two 9mm pistols. Following the transaction, Alcantara continued communicating with the cooperating witness about additional firearms for sale, including a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

Alcantara was arrested on July 29, 2022.