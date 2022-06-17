BOSTON (WWLP) – A West Barnstable woman has been sentenced in Boston federal court on June 15, 2022 for stealing hydrocodone, an opioid and controlled substance, from the veterinary office that she worked at.

The office of the US Attorney said 43-year-old Melissa Paradise was sentenced to time served (about one day in prison) and one year of supervised release. On February 10, 2022, Paradise pleaded guilty to eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge as well as six counts of acquiring a controlled substance using a registration number assigned to another person.

Federal investigators noted that an unusually large amount of hydrocodone was ordered by the veterinary office, in late 2018 and 2019. In June 2019, the investigators conducted an audit at the animal hospital. Paradise was identified as the office manager that was responsible for record keeping prescriptions.

When she arrived at the office on the day of the audit, Paradise admitted to investigators that she used the DEA registration number assigned to a veterinarian in the practice to order controlled substances which she then stole for her personal use. The veterinarian did not know or consent to the orders. Paradise also admitted to forging the signature of a second veterinarian on other prescription documents and diverted those drugs for her own use. The second veterinarian confirmed that the signature on the documents was forged.