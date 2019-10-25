Massachusetts woman stabbed to death; adult son taken into custody

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Plainville Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside her home.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Carlyn Murphy, 51, was found at her Landau Road home at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday with apparent stab wounds.

According to the DA’s office, the victim’s son, 21-year-old Sean Murphy, was arrested.

They lived at the home together.

The DA’s office believes there is no ongoing threat or danger to anyone else.

Sean Murphy is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Wrentham District Court.

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.