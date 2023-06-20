WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a joint operation last week, the Massachusetts State Police, along with the West Springfield Police and partner agencies, executed a search warrant in West Springfield, resulting in a significant drug bust.

According to State Police, during the search of a residence on Almon Avenue last Tuesday, officers uncovered substantial quantities of illegal substances and firearms. Among the seized items were:

Approximately 700 grams of suspected cocaine

31 pounds of Psilocybin (“Magic Mushrooms”)

Roughly 25 grams of MDMA (ecstacy pills/powder)

Around 60 pounds of marijuana

A significant amount of THC edible products

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Officers also recovered four firearms, including an FN Five-Seven pistol loaded with a magazine containing 20 rounds of ammunition, a Glock 23 pistol with a loaded chamber and a 22-round magazine, a Romanian Century Arms Draco pistol with a 60-round magazine, and a Ruger Service six revolver.

Additionally, a silencer for a pistol, a Glock Sear switch capable of converting a pistol into an automatic weapon, various ammunition and magazines, and approximately $40,000 in cash were seized.

As a result of the operation, two individuals, Maxwell Lacus, 18, and Kathleen Pare, 51, who resided at the West Springfield home, were taken into custody by troopers and officers. They now face charges related to narcotics and firearms offenses.

Maxwell Lacus was arraigned in Springfield District Court by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office on multiple counts, including:

Trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine

Trafficking 50-100 pounds of marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA, Xanax, and psilocybin myshrooms

Multiple counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry or Firearm Identification Card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, possession firearm during the commission of a felony, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a silencer; and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Kathleen Pare was also arraigned in Springfield District Court on charges of possession of a Class B narcotic (MDMA) and multiple weapons offenses.

The raid, conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, was the culmination of an investigation led by the West Springfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team’s West Unit (CINRET West), with assistance from the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and the ATF and DEA offices in Springfield.

The success of this operation highlights the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between task forces and partner agencies in combating crime. CINRET-West, one of the regional narcotics task forces operated by the Massachusetts State Police Division of Homeland Security, compromises dedicated troopers and members from various local and federal agencies, fostering strong working relationships within the region.

Chief G. Paul Connor of the West Springfield Police Department emphasized the link between drug and gun crimes, stating, “It’s also another example of how drug and gun crimes go hand in hand. Drug crimes are not exclusive to just larger cities, but have infiltrated and impacted cities and towns across Western Massachusetts. Our patrol officers and Narcotics Unit continue to work hard on a daily basis to keep our community safe.”

Colonel John Mawn Jr., the Massachusetts State police Colonel, underscored the detrimental effects of drug distribution on communities, stating, “The distribution of illegal narcotics and drugs can destroy the fabric of a neighborhood, erase the sense of community, sow violence, and decrease the quality of life experienced by all residents.” He further expressed that operations like this one reaffirm the commitment to protecting communities from criminal elements that engage in drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

The successful collaboration and dedication displayed by law enforcement agencies in this operation serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to maintain the safety and well-being of communities across western Massachusetts.