Massive underage graduation party busted

(WPTV/NBC News) A massive graduation bash turned into a bust in Martin County, Florida thanks to a tip from a school resource officer.

Alcohol, drugs and stripper poles were found inside a Palm City home rented by a student at West Boca High School after a resource officer there alerted the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say buses had also been rented to transport hundreds of teens to the home.

“The potential for disaster was huge,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, adding “They had three buses, at least 300 kids, heading to Martin County for an alcohol-laced drug fest.”

The homeowner lives out of the country, so deputies reached out to the property manager who took pictures showing dozens of bottles of alcohol, along with rolled marijuana blunts.

“I mean to tell you the refrigerator was packed with every kind of alcohol, every kind of mix. It would have contended with any bar here in Martin County,” Sheriff Snyder said.

