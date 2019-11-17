The Latest: Mayor Sarno’s communications director accused of vandalism at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s communications director was arrested for allegedly damaging property in a restaurant and vandalizing cars at MGM Springfield Sunday morning.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, 27-year-old Marian Sullivan of Longmeadow was arrested around 3:00 a.m. at the casino.
Procopio said Sullivan allegedly caused property damage in the Cal Mare restaurant and damage to cars in the garage. Massachusetts State Police found Sullivan in a lobby elevator allegedly intoxicated.
Sullivan was charged with destruction of property and was taken to State Police-Springfield Barracks where she was booked and later released pending an upcoming court appearance.
Mayor Sarno released the following statement:
“I’m shocked and very disturbed by the arrest of my communications director Ms. Marian Sullivan on malicious destruction of property charges at MGM. I’m going to suspend Ms. Sullivan until this case has been adjudicated.
I am hopeful that she will seek the help that she seems to need and we will be supportive of that effort.”MAYOR DOMENIC J. SARNO