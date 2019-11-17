The Latest: Mayor Sarno’s communications director accused of vandalism at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s communications director was arrested for allegedly damaging property in a restaurant and vandalizing cars at MGM Springfield Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, 27-year-old Marian Sullivan of Longmeadow was arrested around 3:00 a.m. at the casino.

Procopio said Sullivan allegedly caused property damage in the Cal Mare restaurant and damage to cars in the garage. Massachusetts State Police found Sullivan in a lobby elevator allegedly intoxicated.

Sullivan was charged with destruction of property and was taken to State Police-Springfield Barracks where she was booked and later released pending an upcoming court appearance.

Mayor Sarno released the following statement: