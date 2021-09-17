McDonald’s drive-thru dispute leads to firearm arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after a verbal argument in a drive-thru early Friday morning lead to the discovery of an illegal firearm.
Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, officers received a call of a person with a gun at the McDonald’s on Main Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. A victim told police there was a verbal argument in the drive-thru where the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Centeno of Springfield, allegedly implied he had a gun.
Officers investigating the incident could see a firearm sticking out of the driver’s seat of Centeno’s car. The loaded, illegally possessed firearm was seized by officers. Police also found 11 oxycodone pills inside the vehicle.
Centeno was arrested and has been charged with;
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of a Class E Drug