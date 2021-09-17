McDonald’s drive-thru dispute leads to firearm arrest in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after a verbal argument in a drive-thru early Friday morning lead to the discovery of an illegal firearm.

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, officers received a call of a person with a gun at the McDonald’s on Main Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. A victim told police there was a verbal argument in the drive-thru where the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Centeno of Springfield, allegedly implied he had a gun.

Officers investigating the incident could see a firearm sticking out of the driver’s seat of Centeno’s car. The loaded, illegally possessed firearm was seized by officers. Police also found 11 oxycodone pills inside the vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Centeno was arrested and has been charged with;

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of a Class E Drug

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today