Medical marijuana arrest triggers protest

by: KSHB's Sarah Plake

(KSHB)  A Missouri man arrested for possession of medical marijuana was released from jail on bond on Wednesday.

Jamie Wilson, 48, was arrested November 1 by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Daviess County for marijuana possession and child endangerment.

His attorneys, Joani Harshman and Aubrey Gann-Redmon, along with the cannabis activist community argue that his arrest was unlawful because he is a medical marijuana card-holder.

Amendment 2, Article XIV of a law Missouri voters passed in November 2018 is supposed to provide protections for card-holders.

This is the first time a legal card-holder has been arrested in the state since voters legalized medical marijuana in the state.

“The rules say that 30 days after July 4 that patient card holders are legally allowed to possess,” said Wilson’s attorney Joani Harshman.

This is the gray area. Dispensaries don’t open until after the new year, however as a card-holder you are allowed to have up to eight ounces of marijuana and even grow it. The state doesn’t mandate where you’re supposed to get it from.

