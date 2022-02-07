Medicare scams reported in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are warning older residents about an increase of Medicare scams reported throughout the community.
According to the South Hadley Police Department, the common scams include phone calls (telemarketers), mail scams, medical equipment “sales”, “free” genetic testing and fraudulent billing. Police say the Medicare subscriber can be held accountable for the suspicious activity on their account.
If you have concerns about any suspicious phone calls or mail, contact the South Hadley Police Department, or you can also contact CMS.gov, or call 1-800-MEDICARE, 1-800-633-4227.
To protect yourself from scams, keep track of important information such as dates of medical or health services and review and save the Medicare Summary Notices.