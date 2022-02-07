Medicare scams reported in South Hadley

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2011 file photo, medical bills and other records are spread out on the kitchen table of a patient in Salem, Va. According to a 2018 national survey released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, just over 14 percent of people said they belonged to a family struggling with medical bills. That’s a big drop from nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in 2016 and 2017. (AP Photo/Don Petersen, File)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police are warning older residents about an increase of Medicare scams reported throughout the community.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, the common scams include phone calls (telemarketers), mail scams, medical equipment “sales”, “free” genetic testing and fraudulent billing. Police say the Medicare subscriber can be held accountable for the suspicious activity on their account.

If you have concerns about any suspicious phone calls or mail, contact the South Hadley Police Department, or you can also contact CMS.gov, or call 1-800-MEDICARE, 1-800-633-4227.

To protect yourself from scams, keep track of important information such as dates of medical or health services and review and save the Medicare Summary Notices.