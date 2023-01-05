MELROSE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Melrose is being indicted for child pornography charges, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachel S. Rollins.

Patrick Baxter, age 34, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. Baxter is accused of downloading CSAM, or Child Sexual Abuse Material, three times between June and July 2021. Investigators allegedly found 427 videos of CSAM on Baxter’s hard drive.

Baxter faces up to 20 years in prison for the receipt charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession charge. Both charges carry up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The arrest is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide project that protects children from exploitation and abuse.