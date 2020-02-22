Member of Holyoke Fire Dept. arrested, charged with OUI

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Fire Chief was made aware of an arrest of one of its members by the Southwick Police Department on Sunday.

Southwick Police Sgt. Rhett Bannish confirmed with 22News on Saturday, 45-year-old John D. Kadlewicz was arrested on Feeding Hills Road for marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor. Bannish could not confirm this is the same individual as the Holyoke’s Deputy Chief.

Officers received a call from Agawam Police regarding an “erratic motorist” heading into Southwick which lead to Kadlewicz’s arrest.

Holyoke Fire Chief Jeffrey Przekopowski sent 22News the following statement: