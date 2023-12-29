BOSTON (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested for allegedly staging armed robberies at four Massachusetts stores and restaurants so that the “victims” of the incidents could apply for immigration benefits.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Rambhai Patel and 39-year-old Balwinder Singh, both of New York, have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Both men were arrested on December 13.

According to court documents, beginning in March of 2023 Patel and his co-conspirators, including Singh, planned and performed staged armed robberies at eight convenience stores, liquor stores and restaurants across the county, including four in Massachusetts.

The staged robberies allegedly were performed to allow clerks working at the time of the robberies to claim they were victims of a violent crime. Those victims could then apply for a “U nonimmigration status,” also known as U Visa.

“A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” stated the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During these staged armed robberies, the suspect would allegedly threaten the store clerks and/or owners with a firearm before taking cash from the registers and leaving, all which would be caught on surveillance cameras. The clerks would then wait roughly five minutes for the suspects to leave before reporting the crime to police.

It is alleged the “victims” in these staged robberies would pay Patel to conduct these schemes and Patel sometimes paid store owners to use their stores for the act.