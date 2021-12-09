Meth seized in Palmer during traffic stop

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop in Palmer lead to the seizure of methamphetamine early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, at around 2:22 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on Park Street for operating an uninsured motor vehicle while the registration was revoked. Officers found 40.1 grams of methamphetamine and $408.

Police arrested 44-year-old Trever Elkins of Gardner. He is charged with the following: