METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Methuen police officer was arrested on Tuesday on a child pornography charge.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 51-year-old Matthew Bistany was arrested Tuesday morning at his residence in Methuen after police executed a search warrant.

The Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this year reporting the upload of child pornography images to a specific IP address. After an investigation, the upload of the material was to Bistany.

Bistany was arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

“Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow,” Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said. “While Officer Bistany is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Methuen Police Department condemns the officer’s conduct as alleged in the charging documents. These allegations in no way reflect upon the character and reputation of the men and women of the Methuen Police Department who stand committed to protecting children and continue to serve with distinction.”

MSP Colonel John Mawn Jr. said, “The Massachusetts State Police and our law enforcement partners like the Methuen Police Department stand committed to protecting children, who are among the most vulnerable members of society, from sexual abuse, which is what child pornography is. I commend the work of our Cyber Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and am grateful for our partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”