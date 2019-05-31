Mexican man, woman arrested for drug trafficking charge in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 grams of cocaine were seized and two people from Mexico were arrested by state police Thursday after a traffic stop in Sturbridge.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 4 p.m. troopers stopped a car on Route 84 East near Exit 1 for an expired registration.

Police said the driver of the car, later identified as 30-year-old Jesus Eduardo Meraz Cebellos, did not have a license on him. The passenger in the car, identified as 28-year-old Erika Duenas Torres, gave troopers a Mexican driver’s license and was allegedly had $8,000 in U.S. money on her.

Police said Ceballos was arrested after a search showed he was driving without a valid driver’s license.

When troopers searched the car they allegedly found more than 200 grams of cocaine that had been wrapped into seven separate packages. Ceballos and Torres told troopers that they were heading to Boston from Mexico.

Both Ceballos and Torres were charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law. Ceballos is facing additional charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and uninsured motor vehicle.

Ceballos and Torres were held on $50,000 each and are scheduled to be arraigned at the Dudley District Court sometime Friday.

