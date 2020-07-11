Mexican national sentenced to federal prison for crash that killed seven

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who killed seven people during a 2019 automobile accident in Robstown is ordered to serve 10 years in prison and faces possible removal from the United States.

In June 2019, police arrested Ivan Dario Puga-Moreno for conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants into the United States causing death or serious bodily injury after a June 5 crash left seven dead and 10 more injured.

In total, Puga-Moreno was attempting to transport 18 undocumented immigrants through the country.

The defendant fled the scene with the help of four other individuals.

He fled to Houston but was apprehended on June 6, 2019.

Puga-Moreno, 31, pleaded guilty in February to his charges in the incident, admitting that he was driving the vehicle and evaded police.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos ordered Puga-Moreno to serve a total of 10 years in prison.

Additionally, he is expected to face removal proceedings following the term of imprisonment.

The four individuals who assisted with Puga-Moreno’s evasion pleaded guilty and are set for sentencing at a later date.