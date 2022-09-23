WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.

The arraignment for 34-year-old Michael Lyncosky was in Springfield District Court Friday morning after being arrested Thursday. He was ordered held without the right to bail until a dangerousness hearing which is scheduled for next Thursday.

At around 5:39 a.m. West Springfield police were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of 577 Piper Road. Several 911 calls reported shots were being fired from a vehicle driving around the field of the family property and adjacent property.

The schools were delayed for two hours on Thursday due to the location of the incident to keep everyone safe.

When officers arrived, contact was made with the suspect to surrender several times. At around 7:10 a.m. he stopped his vehicle and put his hands out the window. When attempting to take Lyncosky into custody, he pulled his hands back into the vehicle, which posed a threat to officers. A Taser was used to remove him from the vehicle and was arrested.

Police seized a firearm and arraigned on the following charges:

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carrying a loaded firearm without a FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Resisting arrest

Possession of a Class B drug (cocaine)

Disorderly conduct

Lyncosky had 63 calls involving the police department since 2018.