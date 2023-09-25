HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Continuing coverage on the manhunt that took place in Holyoke Friday afternoon. Police have identified the suspect who allegedly hit and dragged a state trooper.
According to State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-91 North near the Holyoke rest stop around 3 p.m. Friday. The car attempted to drive off, striking the trooper and dragging him a short distance. That trooper was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, treated for a lower-body injury, and released. The vehicle struck the trooper’s cruiser and other vehicles before eventually crashing on I-91. The suspect then ran away on foot into the woods.
Around 5:30 p.m. a State Police K9 Unit located and arrested 45-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Greenfield. Williams is being held without bail for a violation of probation from a previous conviction.
Williams is expected to be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court on the following charges:
- Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operating After License was Suspended for Prior OUI offense
- Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Caused Personal Injury
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Speeding
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Resisting Arrest
22News is in court on Monday and will update the story as soon as he is arraigned.
