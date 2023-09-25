HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Continuing coverage on the manhunt that took place in Holyoke Friday afternoon. Police have identified the suspect who allegedly hit and dragged a state trooper.

According to State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-91 North near the Holyoke rest stop around 3 p.m. Friday. The car attempted to drive off, striking the trooper and dragging him a short distance. That trooper was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, treated for a lower-body injury, and released. The vehicle struck the trooper’s cruiser and other vehicles before eventually crashing on I-91. The suspect then ran away on foot into the woods.

Around 5:30 p.m. a State Police K9 Unit located and arrested 45-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Greenfield. Williams is being held without bail for a violation of probation from a previous conviction.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court on the following charges:

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Operating After License was Suspended for Prior OUI offense Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Caused Personal Injury Failure to Stop for Police Speeding Marked Lanes Violation Resisting Arrest

22News is in court on Monday and will update the story as soon as he is arraigned.